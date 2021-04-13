Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.
Shares of GLO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 182,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,656. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $13.04.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.