CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of CLP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. CLP has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%. CLP’s payout ratio is 252.17%.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

