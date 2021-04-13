CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Short Interest Update

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CCMMF stock remained flat at $$2.59 on Tuesday. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

