CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Receives Neutral Rating from Seaport Global Securities

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

CMS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $61.66. 2,368,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,657. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1,474.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 111,185 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

