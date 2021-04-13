CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Short Interest Down 93.8% in March

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CBRI stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 289,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,175. CMTSU Liquidation has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About CMTSU Liquidation
