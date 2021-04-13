CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 153,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,522,810 shares.The stock last traded at $15.59 and had previously closed at $15.52.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 414,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,309,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 505,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 155,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

