Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,899 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $209.98 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

