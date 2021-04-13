Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,846 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 4.56. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riot Blockchain Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

