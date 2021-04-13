Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.95.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,093,371 shares of company stock valued at $383,945,497. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

