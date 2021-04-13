Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

INTC stock opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $267.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

