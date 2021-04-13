Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,227 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.97.

NYSE HD opened at $320.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.21 and its 200 day moving average is $277.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.37 and a fifty-two week high of $321.31. The company has a market capitalization of $344.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

