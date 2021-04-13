Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 12,901 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 69,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 97,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 97,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 257,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,271 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

