Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 7,255 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $338.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $198.75 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.60 and its 200 day moving average is $312.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

