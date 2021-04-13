Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 8,583 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $155.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average of $136.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

