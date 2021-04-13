Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $230.70 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $232.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $172.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.66.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

