Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

