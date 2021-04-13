Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 139.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,490,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.64 and its 200-day moving average is $139.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

