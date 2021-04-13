Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,307 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Twitter by 11.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Twitter by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth about $2,813,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,695 shares of company stock worth $4,333,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

