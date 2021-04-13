Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $175,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $1,212.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,171.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,128.16. The stock has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.61, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.81 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,312.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

