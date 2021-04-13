Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $185.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $336.66 billion, a PE ratio of -117.29, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

