Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

ARKK stock opened at $123.46 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.12.

