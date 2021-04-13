Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.70 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $328.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

