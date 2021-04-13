Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000. MicroStrategy comprises approximately 0.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of MicroStrategy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after buying an additional 702,878 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,647,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,137,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $17,796,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $16,708,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Citigroup raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $744.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,985.33 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

