Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,430 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 116.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,086 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. American Express comprises 0.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

