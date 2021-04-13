Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,466 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $221.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.99 and its 200 day moving average is $207.80. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

