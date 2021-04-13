Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 24,390 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 884.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $102.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.78.

