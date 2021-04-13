Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,934,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $272.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $272.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

