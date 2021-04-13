Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,682 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $59,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 102.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

