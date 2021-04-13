Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 21,530 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,530 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock worth $111,419,140. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.