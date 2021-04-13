Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,255 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,414,381 shares of company stock worth $388,290,166. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $313.56 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.02 and its 200 day moving average is $272.83. The firm has a market cap of $892.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

