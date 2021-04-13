Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $556.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.70 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $527.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.72. The firm has a market cap of $246.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

