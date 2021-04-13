Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,256.04 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,182.33 and a 1-year high of $2,273.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,082.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,833.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

