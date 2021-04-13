Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,981 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,436,000 after buying an additional 583,399 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,885,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,518,000 after purchasing an additional 272,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 168,149 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 459.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period.

ITA stock opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.43.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

