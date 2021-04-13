Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

NYSE:BA opened at $248.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.88. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.