Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCHGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $33.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.