Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,473.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,473 ($32.31) and last traded at GBX 2,461 ($32.15), with a volume of 150418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,441 ($31.89).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,504 ($32.71).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,321.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,363 ($30.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,780.80 ($4,939.64). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 501 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,886.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

