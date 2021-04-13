Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 4.9%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.59. 16,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,845,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,078,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,673,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42,191 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

