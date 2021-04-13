Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 541.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MIE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 105,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,778. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIE. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

