Coherus BioSciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 809 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,226% compared to the average daily volume of 61 call options.
CHRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.
In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ CHRS opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $997.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
