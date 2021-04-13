Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Short Interest Update

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, an increase of 261.3% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,613,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CCTL stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 20,777,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,664,438. Coin Citadel has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About Coin Citadel

Coin Citadel, a digital currency and blockchain investment company, focuses on building, operating, and supporting blockchain technologies. The company engages in cryptocurrency mining activities; and development of exchange and mining pool platforms. The company was formerly known as Global New Energy Industries Inc and changed its name to Coin Citadel in November 2014.

