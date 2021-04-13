Coinlancer Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,955.00 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded up 62% against the dollar. Coinlancer has a market cap of $2.92 million and $44,955.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00055704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00019487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00084013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.74 or 0.00627286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00032381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00038125 BTC.

Coinlancer is a coin. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 coins. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

