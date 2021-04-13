CoinPoker Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $43,566.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00056838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $395.85 or 0.00624207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00032004 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.