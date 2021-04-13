Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $54,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Colfax by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,928,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $178.56 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

