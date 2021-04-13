Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Colfax (NYSE:CFX)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.39.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE CFX traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -860.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $556,065.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 371.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 204,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 160,867 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 114,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,557,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.