Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,672,837 shares in the company, valued at $59,206,132.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,502 shares of company stock valued at $697,435 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 163,281 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

