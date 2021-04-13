CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.80. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million.

CLGN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

CLGN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.48. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,627. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

