Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $60,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $244.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

