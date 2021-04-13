Comerica (CMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Comerica to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE CMA opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.