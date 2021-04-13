Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Comerica stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

