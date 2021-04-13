Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.48

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.48 and traded as high as C$9.80. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$9.74, with a volume of 192,510 shares trading hands.

CUF.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

